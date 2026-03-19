Daniel Mencher

The Alpine Group hires Daniel Mencher as SVP. Mencher joins Alpine from the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, where he most recently served simultaneously as staff director for the Subcommittee on Homeland Security and the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment. He also held a key staff role on the Subcommittee on Agriculture and FDA. During the first Trump administration, he was deputy budget director for ICE. At Alpine, Mencher will work to strengthening the firm’s ability to help clients navigate federal funding decisions. . "He brings something our clients need right now: a rare combination of appropriations expertise and executive branch budget experience across the most consequential issues facing our economy and our nation,” said The Alpine Group CEO and managing principal Keenan Austin Reed.

Matthew Mazzanti

Public Policy Holding Company promotes Matthew Mazzanti to chief administrative officer. Mazzanti has been with PPHC since 2021, most recently serving as AVP, strategy & corporate communications. He has played a central role in a broad range of PPHC initiatives, including providing support to the senior leadership team and member firm leadership. He succeeds Bill Chess, who retired in July 2024. Mazzanti was previously operations manager at Crossroads Strategies, which is part of PPHC. As CAO, he will maintain his existing responsibilities while taking on broader responsibility for supporting the execution of the company's strategic priorities, strengthening coordination throughout the holding company, and driving operational efficiency across the platform. “His knowledge of each of our member companies, their services and people is unmatched... Filling the CAO position will allow us to continue to drive intercompany synergies and support our number one asset—our talented and skilled practitioners across the globe," said PPHC chief executive officer Stewart Hall.

Jenna McMullin

Lockheed Martin ups Jenna McMullin to SVP and chief communications officer. McMullin has been with the company since 2020, most recently serving as VP, communications for its Lockheed Martin Space unit. Before that, she served as VP of communications for Boeing Defense, Space and Security. In her new role, McMullin will lead Lockheed Martin’s global communications organization and oversee enterprise communications strategy, media relations, brand, digital engagement, employee communications and stakeholder communications. “She understands the importance of clear, trusted communication in advancing our mission and engaging our employees, customers and stakeholders around the globe,” said Lockheed Martin chief public affairs officer Stuart Holliday.