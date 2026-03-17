KindComms*, a boutique lifestyle agency based in the UK and Ireland, is appointed to lead U.S. influencer and media outreach for Vamoosh, a product designed to remove pet hair from fabrics in washing machines. The agency will rep Vamoosh as it prepares for its major U.S. retail debut, launching into 600 Target stores nationwide. The launch coincides with the 10-year anniversary of KindWhat, the producer of Vamoosh. The new U.S. remit for KindComms* will run alongside its ongoing UK press and influencer program, supporting the brand’s continued international growth. Launched in 2017, Vamoosh is now stocked in more than 5,000 UK retail outlets across grocery, pet, DIY and value channels. “After building a strong foundation in the UK over the past decade, expanding into the U.S. with a partner like Target is a hugely exciting next step for Vamoosh,” said Vamoosh co-founder Tom Abbey. “This launch represents the beginning of a major new phase of international growth for the brand.”

Madden Media comes on as strategic marketing partner for the Association of Film Commissions International, a global professional organization representing film commission professionals across more than 100 countries. The firm will deliver data-driven marketing strategies, long-term strategic planning and storytelling approaches tailored to film commissions. AFCI members will gain access to services aimed at helping film commissions strengthen their positioning, attract film and television productions, and generate long-term economic impact for their communities. Madden’s team includes veterans who have held leadership roles within major film commissions across the U.S., as well as professionals with direct experience working within the film and television industry. “Strategic partnerships like the one we are embarking on with Madden Media ensure that destinations not only attract global productions but also strengthen their ability to support local creators and grow sustainable creative economies,” said Association of Film Commissioners International executive director Claire Brooks.

KW Public Relations is appointed as PR agency of record for The Ultimate Human, the wellness platform founded by human biologist Gary Brecka, covering the UK, United States and UAE. KWPR will provide media relations, profile management and strategic communications across all three territories. The Ultimate Human platform spans a weekly podcast (which holds the number one position in the wellness category across major platforms), supplements, live events and a subscription community. Gary Brecka’s personal Instagram account carries 3 million followers and his TikTok presence has reached 1.2 million. KWPR operates across fashion, wellness, luxury and lifestyle, with clients in the UK, US and UAE. “The UK and the Gulf are two of the most important markets for us right now. The appetite for what we are building with The Ultimate Human is real in both regions,” said Brecka. “KW PR understands the media landscape and the audience. That is what matters."

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for RANDOM/RANDOM, a New York-designed, Japan-made fashion label. RG2 will lead strategic communications and brand positioning for the label across U.S. and international markets. The company produces what it calls “the perfect luxury tee through a refined approach design.” Built around the idea of the “wearable blank canvas,” the brand produces limited-edition items featuring photography from renowned contemporary photographers. “Its dedication to exceptional materials, Japanese production, and creative storytelling makes it a natural fit for the kinds of brands we are passionate about building,” said RG2 Communications founder and principal Ross Belfer.