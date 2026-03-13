Signal AI, which provides AI-driven reputation and risk intelligence, acquires Memo, a platform that gathers readership data directly from publishers, revealing exactly how many people are reading about a brand at the article level. The acquisition will integrate Memo’s readership metrics into Signal AI’s platform and services, giving CCOs and reputation management teams a clearer view of how their stories perform, what’s shaping their reputation, and which narratives pose a genuine threat to their brand. Memo currently serves such brands as Google, Pepsi, Walmart, Keurig Dr. Pepper and PayPal. “The future with Memo means a more powerful way to measure reputation for today’s leading organizations,” said Signal AI CEO & founder David Benigson. said accelerating Signal AI’s mission towards helping leaders see clearly, decide confidently, and act boldly.”

HAVAS Red, part of the HAVAS PR network, forms a strategic partnership with Eureka&Co., a Mexico City-based agency. The partnership brings together Eureka’s deep local expertise with the scale, creativity, media capabilities and global connectivity of the HAVAS network. It is intended to strengthen the network’s ability to deliver fully integrated, merged media communications for clients across Mexico and the broader Latin America region, while Eureka clients will benefit from HAVAS Red’s global merged media model, which integrates earned, social, experiential and content. Founded in 2008, Eureka&Co. has served such brands as Google, Coca-Cola, Netflix and Walmart. “Eureka&Co. has built an exceptional reputation in Mexico and across Latin America,” said HAVAS Red global CEO James Wright. “Together, we will be able to deliver even more integrated communications solutions for clients seeking both deep local expertise and seamless global collaboration.”

High Lantern Group managing director Katy Riddick will lead a free March 30 webinar, Turning Mental Health Investment into Workforce Impact. The webinar will explore how organizations can use smarter messaging and communications strategy to close the utilization gap when it comes to handling mental health issues. Among the issues to be discussed at the 2 p.m. session are: why traditional mental health strategies fall short, how to overcome barriers like stigma and access friction, and what it takes to align communications and care strategies to drive real workforce impact. Dr. Debra Lerner and Dr. David Adler, co-founders of Health and Productivity Sciences, a company delivering innovations in workplace health and productivity improvement and mental health care, will participate in the event.