Rubenstein Public Relations signs on to work with Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research company that offers verified survey data from any group of interest. RPR will support Verasight’s media strategy, thought leadership, and public positioning. Founded in 2020 by academic researchers and methodologists, Verasight provided data that correctly predicted all 50 states and came within one percentage point of the national popular vote in the 2024 U.S. elections. Its methodology combines probability-based sampling with modern online recruitment, continuous respondent verification, and a respondent-first model designed to produce data that is representative of the target population. “Verasight is addressing one of the most consequential research questions of the AI era: how we know whether the ‘people’ in our data are real,” said RPR president Richard Rubenstein. “Our role is to help define why this work matters now and position Verasight as the new standard for trustworthy survey data.”

Axia Public Relations is named agency of record for BSF, a seafood sourcing and distribution company formerly known as Beaver Street Fisheries. Axia will lead AI visibility strategy, earned media relations and executive thought leadership strategy to elevate BSF and its Sea Best frozen seafood product lines across seafood sourcing, supply chain, food industry and consumer conversations. BSF, which operates through a supplier network spanning 52 countries, recently rebranded to reflect its global growth and modern seafood sourcing model. The privately held, $800 million, American-owned company plans a $20m-plus investment into the first stage of its U.S. processing expansion. “The seafood industry is becoming more global and more complex,” said BSF executive vice president Mark Frisch. “We chose Axia to help us communicate that reality more clearly. This is about building visibility, credibility, and a stronger voice in the market.”

Trip Whisperer, a travel PR firm, signs on as agency of record for Traveling with AAA, a weekly travel podcast hosted by travel expert Angie Orth. The agency will lead media relations, thought leadership positioning and strategic visibility for the podcast, helping to amplify its conversations with travelers, tourism leaders, and cultural voices. Trip Whisperer’s efforts will work to position Orth as a go-to expert in such areas as conference speaking engagements and industry panels, as well as broadcast commentary and live travel events. Media outreach will focus on destination inspiration, Media outreach will focus on destination inspiration, cultural travel trends, and informative travel experiences. Traveling with AAA is produced by Auto Club Enterprises in collaboration with Ginni Saraswati-Cook and her team at Ginni Media, a media production company based in New York City.