Rob Hays

O2 Investment Partners appoints Rob Hays as head of investor relations. Hays joins O2 from CleanBridge Securties, where he was a managing director. Before that, he was SVP and co-head of investor relations at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Hays has also served as director of investor relations at H.I.G. Capital and held a variety of strategic, management and capital raising roles at Franklin Templeton Investments. In his new role at O2, he will be responsible for all investor relations and fund-raising activities. “We are confident that his experience across all aspects of fund-raising and his deep network of investor relationships will help support the firm’s continued growth,” said O2 managing partner Luke Plumpton.

Steven Drummond

The Atlanta Falcons name Steven Drummond SVP of communications. Drummond joins the Falcons staff from the University of Georgia Athletic Association, where he was deputy athletic director and CMO. He led the execution of the organization's internal and external communications and creative strategy while also developing and managing partnerships with brands, donors, and NIL platforms. He previously served as VP of football operations and VP of communications and external affairs for the Carolina Panthers, as well as communications coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his new post, Drummond will oversee all media strategy, day-to-day communications operations and proactive storytelling across traditional media, owned channels, league platforms and community touchpoints. “Steven is a trusted relationship builder with a clear strategic vision, shaped by success in high-pressure settings, and he will be a tremendous asset to our organization," said Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles.

Stephanie Nivinskus

Ragan Communications recruits Stephanie Nivinskus as principal of its Center for AI Strategy. Nivinskus, the founder of SizzleForce Marketing, has deep hands-on expertise in AI adoption across global organizations. She is the author of Sizzle Or Fizzle: How to Use AI to Build Your Personal Brand, Grow Influence, and Become the Go-To Authority in Your Industry. At Ragan, she will oversee the Center for AI Strategy’s news, insights and member experience, working to ensure communications and marketing leaders have the AI intelligence they need to lead their organizations. “With Stephanie leading content curation, we’re bringing a unique focus and vision to the AI challenges facing our members right now,” said Ragan CEO Diane Schwartz.