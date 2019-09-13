Martin Sorrell

Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital announced today that it will team with New Element Media to produce a documentary, “Chasing the Dream,” about the 2026 World Cup.

The film, which will air on Disney+, will focus on “heart-first” storytelling to emphasize the human spirit of the games. It promises to provide a intimate and unexpected perspective on one of the world’s biggest sporting event.

The documentary is a joint venture between S4’s Monks Film unit and New Element, whose president Fernando Sulichin was a producer of the “Melania” movie. The project will be carried out with the collaboration and support of FIFA.

Sorrell called Monks Film a natural evolution of S4’s push to cash in on the growth of sports franchises and global branding. "By joining forces with the industry's leading documentary producers, we are creating a new blueprint for high-impact storytelling on a global stage,” said the 81-year-old former CEO and architect of WPP.

Pablo Bossi, producer of the Argentinian soccer doc "Muchachos," which looked at Argentine fans worldwide celebrating the national team’s 2022 World Cup win in Qatar, is also part of Sorrell’s team.

S4 recorded $1B in 2025 revenues, which was down 11 percent from the year earlier period. Operational EBITDA slid 7.5 percent to $108M. The firm employed 6,350 people as of yearend, down 11.5 percent from 2024.