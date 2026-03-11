DCI Group has signed a $250K monthly retainer contract to provide communications and government affairs services for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The five-month contract, which went into effect March 24, has DCI reporting to Creswell Sturrup, permanent secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister.

Bahamas has been in the news of late following the March 21 shooting of a Florida man by an off-duty superintendent in the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The two were involved in a dispute outside of a bar in Nassau.

The RBBF issued a release to say its officer has been charged with murder and arraigned.

A spokesperson for the US embassy released a statement to Fox News Digital, saying it was following the case closely and expressed concern over media reports that the officer followed the unarmed victim to his vehicle before fatally shooting him.

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a good buddy of Donald Trump, serves as US ambassador to the Bahamas.

DCI Group managing member Justin Peterson and senior advisor Doug Davenport handle the Bahamas work.

Trump appointed Peterson, who worked on the presidential campaigns of Elizabeth Dole and George W. Bush, to serve as his rep to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico. Davenport worked on each of Trump’s three presidential runs.

Noted GOP operative Roger Stone consults on the Bahamas account.