The Public Relations Society of America's New York Chapter is accepting entries for the 39th Annual Big Apple Awards through May 17, with a 15 percent early bird discount (code: EARLYBIRD26) for entries received by April 16. This year’s theme is Where Stories Move Hearts, Minds and Markets, reflecting the power of modern communications in New York City. Communications teams serving the New York metro region are encouraged to submit work that demonstrates measurable results and creative excellence. Nominations for the 2026 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, which recognizes young industry talent in the New York City Metro Area, will open later this spring. The awards will be presented at the 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala, which will take place on Thursday, September 17 at Sony Hall in Manhattan. “Along with celebrating the wide range of work happening across our industry, we expanded this year’s categories to recognize excellence in areas like financial communications, fintech, AI innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven campaigns,” said 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards co-chair Stephanie Jo Peksen. “We are also proud to relaunch the Ally Award, which honors communications that advance equity, inclusion, and meaningful change.”

Washington Women in PR opens nominations for the 2026 Washington Women in PR Emerging Leaders Awards. The ELAs honor young women who are shaping the future of the industry—those who bring fresh ideas, bold thinking, and innovative approaches to delivering powerful messages. Nominations, which will be accepted through April 24, Apriare open across seven categories, including boutique, midsize, and large/global agencies; nonprofit and government; and corporate and trade associations. Finalists will be celebrated—and winners announced—at the organization’s awards ceremony this June in Washington, DC.

Ragan Communications, along with its Communications Week brand, is accepting nominations for the Zenith Awards through April 17. The awards, which recognize both internal and external communications, include such categories as employee engagement, executive messaging, high-impact external campaigns and integrated strategies. They are open to in-house, agency and independent communication practitioners in the private, corporate, nonprofit and government sectors. Companies from around the world are welcome to enter as long as the entry is submitted in English. This year’s program is open to any work executed between April 1, 2025, and April 24, 2026, inclusive. Finalists will be recognized, and winners revealed, at a live awards celebration in November.