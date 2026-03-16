FGS Global represents Brown-Forman Corp. as it confirms merger discussions with French liquor giant Pernod Ricard.

The Louisville-based company says a partnership with Pernod Ricard would be a merger of equals.

A deal would result in significant synergies and “create a global spirits leader with enhanced scale, a powerful brand portfolio, and a balanced geographic footprint, all anchored by two iconic families,” according to B-F's statement.

There’s no assurance that a merger will happen.

Pernod Ricard generates $12.6B in annual revenues from its collection of more than 200 brands such as Jameson Irish whiskey, Chivas Regal Scotch whisky, Absolut vodka, Pernod anise-flavored liqueur, Martell cognac and Perrier-Jouët champagne.

B-F has annual revenues of more than $5B from its 40 brands including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey, Old Forester bourbon and Woodford Reserve Kentucky whiskey.

KKR owns FGS Global.