Jay Cooney

Nissan appoints Jay Cooney as VP, regional communications, Nissan Americas, effective March 30. Cooney comes to Nissan from environmental solutions company Enviri, where he was chief communications and marketing officer. He previously held senior communications leadership roles at PepsiCo, Ford, General Motors, and DaimlerChrysler. His experience encompasses corporate, financial, brand and crisis communications. Cooney succeeds Brian Brockman, who is moving into a leadership role within Nissan's global communications organization. "Jay is a leader who brings clarity, discipline, and momentum to a communications function," said Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier. "His judgment and experience will help us continue to move with greater focus and impact across the region.”

Glen Fellman

Stratacomm names Glen Fellman creative director. Fellman has held senior creative roles at such agencies as Clean, Koroberi and French/West/Vaughan, leading multidisciplinary teams and delivering branding and advertising work for clients across automotive, health and wellness, financial services, tourism and CPG/beverage. At Stratacomm, Fellman will partner closely with the agency’s client leadership, strategy, paid media and video production teams. "Glen brings strong creative instincts and a grounded approach to leadership,” said Bill Buff, chief executive officer. “He understands that creativity isn't the end goal—it's the engine that turns insights into powerful creative work that changes minds and drives action for our clients.”

Will Courtney

Crossroads Strategies, a bipartisan government relations firm, brings on Will Courtney as EVP. Courtney previously served as chief of staff to Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee. In that role, he worked closely with Ways and Means leadership, House Republican Conference leaders, and committee staff on tax, banking, trade and broader economic policy. At Crossroads, Courtney will advise clients including companies, trade associations and coalitions on congressional strategy, federal tax and financial services policy. “Will understands both the policy substance and the political strategy that determine outcomes on Capitol Hill,” said Crossroads Strategies CEO Mathew Lapinski. “That insight will be invaluable to our clients.”