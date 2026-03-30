Lyndsey Estin

Kekst CNC has named Lyndsey Estin co-CEO and head of its US operation, succeeding Jeremy Fielding.

She will work closely with London-based co-CEO Richard Campbell, who leads the firm’s non-US business.

Estin has more than two decades of experience with Kekst CNC, handling M&A, shareholder activism, crisis and complex financial communications matters.

She founded and leads the cybersecurity practice and plays a key role in AI communications advisory work, which includes collaboration with Kekst CNC’s parent company, Publicis Groupe.

Arthur Sadoun, Publicis CEO, said Estin has established herself as a leader at the forefront of AI and cybersecurity. “She has been early in recognizing how emerging technologies reshape risk, reputation, and communications, guiding industry leaders as they define their narratives amid rapid internal and external transformation,” he added.

Fielding, a 27-year veteran of Kekst CNC, praised Estin for providing clients with superior judgment and for her ability to anticipate what lies ahead.