Elizabeth Cholis

Elizabeth Cholis, who has more than 25 years of financial PR experience, has joined August as a senior advisor in its New York office.

She has advised senior management on litigation, regulatory scrutiny, governmental probes, executive transitions and business disruption matters.

Cholis has worked as a partner at both Brunswick Group and DGA Group. She spent a decade at FTI Consulting as managing director and did a five-year stint as co-head of Ruder Finn’s corporate advisory group.

August CEO Steve Goldberg said Cholis “has strong judgment, a structured approach to problem-solving, and the ability to help clients think clearly and act decisively when it matters most.”

At August, she will support clients and contribute to August’s crisis preparedness and response capabilities.