Prem Kumar

DGA Group is holding a virtual executive briefing on the evolving conflict in the Gulf and the implications it has for global business. The briefing, on Wednesday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. EST, will focus on what comes next: how the crisis could evolve, the implications for multinational business, and the impact the conflict is having across different regions. The discussion will feature DGA Group CEO Prem Kumar in conversation with senior policymakers and business leaders from the firm with deep experience across the Middle East, global trade and major power dynamics, The participants include senior counselors Philip Gordon and Myron Brilliant, as well as partners Sarah Al-Shawwaf, Grégoire Poisson and Joerg Wuttke.

Kana, an AI-native marketing platform, forms a strategic partnership with martech and data consultancy Transparent Partners. The partnership is intended to help enterprises adopt agentic marketing at production scale. It combines Transparent Partners’ approach to data strategy, technology architecture and operational readiness with Kana’s unified agentic platform. The companies say the result will provide a complete path from data strategy to agentic execution, with Transparent Partners ensuring that clients have the data maturity, clean architecture and organizational alignment required for AI to succeed, and Kana providing the enterprise-grade platform needed to transform insights into recommendations. “The biggest barrier to AI adoption for marketers isn’t the technology itself—sometimes it’s the belief that the disparate data sets and systems are configured well enough that they can wield the results they’re looking for from AI,” said Kana co-founder and CEO Tom Chavez. “We’re excited to partner with Transparent Partners to provide a resource that has experience addressing those concerns

Capitol Communicator, which provides marketing and communicators news to readers in the Washington, DC area, and technology news platform Potomac Tech Wire are co-producing the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, which will take place at DC’s MLK Library Conference Center in Penn Quarter on Wednesday, October 14. The largest annual full-day conference of marketing, advertising, PR, communications and media professionals in the DC region, the event will bring together more than 400 professionals from sectors including brands, associations, professional services firms, government and tech companies to discuss industry trends, best practices and challenges. The Summit will also host the DC chapter of the American Advertising Federation’s ADWKDC, which will feature a track of sessions for the advertising community and is open to all attendees.