Chris Ciompi

Russell Investments appoints former Edelman EVP, investor services Chris Ciompi as CMO. Ciompi was most recently a senior partner at brand consultancy Lippincott, where he advised financial services organizations on marketing strategy and transformation. Before that, he was CMO at BlackRock portfolio company Clarity AI, and he has also led marketing Euromoney Institutional Investor. In his new post, Ciompi will lead Russell Investments’ global marketing function, with responsibility for strengthening brand positioning, enhancing client engagement, and supporting the firm’s growth strategy across institutional, intermediary, and retail markets. “Our focus within marketing is to connect these capabilities to the needs of our clients, and to ensure that Russell Investments drives the conversations on portfolio construction and implementation across the industry,” said Russell Investments chairman and CEO Zach Buchwald. “Chris brings the experience and judgment to lead this effort.”

Sarah Rothschild

VENU Holding Corporation, an owner, operator and developer of live entertainment destinations, brings on Sarah Rothschild as SVP of strategic finance and investor relations. Rothschild joins the company from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., where she served as senior director of investor relations and treasury. In her new post, she will lead VENU’s investor relations, capital formation, treasury, and strategic financial communications, working closely with executive leadership to deepen engagement with institutional investors and support the Company’s continued expansion. “Her experience across leading public companies in live entertainment gives her a distinct perspective on how to position growth, build institutional relationships, and strategically deploy capital,” said VENU founder, chairman and CEO JW Roth.

Katelyn Zborowski

Jack in the Box, which operates 2,125 restaurants across 22 states and is part of the YUM! Brands portfolio, names Katelyn Zborowski as CMO. Zboroswki has spent over a decade in senior marketing positions at various YUM! Brands units, including head of brand strategy at Pizza Hut and director of brand marketing at Taco Bell. At Jack in the Box, she will head up marketing strategy for the brand. “Katelyn’s proven ability to translate deep consumer insights into relevant marketing that drives traffic and builds lasting brand connection will be pivotal to driving sustainable, long-term growth,” said Jack in the Box CEO Lance Tucker.