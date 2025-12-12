Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman, a policy advisor to Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has joined BGR’s health & life sciences practice.

He provided counsel to Kennedy on policy and operational issues related to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Chapman also coordinated DHHS activities with the White House and Office of Management and Budget, and represented Kennedy before corporate leaders and state/local government officials.

Prior to joining the Trump II administration, Chapman was a staffer on the Budget Committee, where he helped craft the healthcare provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

As VP at BGR, Chapman will counsel clients as they navigate changes to health care coverage and payment policies.