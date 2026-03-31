Jackie Cornell

MikeWorldWide names Jackie Cornell VP, government relations & public affairs, leading the firm’s Trenton office.

Cornell has more than 20 years of experience across federal, state and campaign environments, with expertise navigating complex policy and regulatory landscapes across healthcare, reproductive health and emerging sectors like cannabis.

In addition to serving as regional director at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and principal deputy commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Health, she has held government relations positions at Planned Parenthood and start-up tech company Unite Us.

At MWW, she will oversee integrated government relations and public affairs strategy for clients operating in New Jersey, advising Fortune 500 companies, healthcare systems and policy organizations on legislative engagement, regulatory strategy and stakeholder positioning.

“Jackie brings rare depth across government, campaigns, and advocacy,” said MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael Kempner. “She understands how policy is shaped, how budgets are made, and what it takes to align strategy and communications to move outcomes, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our government relations and public affairs presence in New Jersey.”