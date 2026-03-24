Firecracker PR is selected as PR agency of record for ExLabs, a commercial deep-space mission operator building scalable platforms for exploration, planetary defense and resource-driven missions beyond Earth orbit. Firecracker will drive media relations campaigns centered around the company’s partnerships with global space infrastructure providers and related organizations. ExLabs’ ApophisExL mission, set for launch in April 2028, will be the world’s first-ever commercial rideshare to deep space and an asteroid.

ArcSense Communications is selected as communications agency of record for MuukTest, which provides an agentic AI-assisted toolkit to help teams achieve instantaneous, trustable feedback on software quality without the need for massive automation teams. ArcSense will lead a multi-dimensional integrated communications strategy designed to elevate MuukTest’s market presence and establish the members of its leadership team as top voices in the AI-powered quality assurance sector. The partnership focuses on three core strategic pillars: earned media & media relations; executive thought leadership & speaker placements; and industry awards & recognition. "Finding a partner that understands the nuance of our technology and the constantly shifting technology landscape was critical," said MuukTest co-founder and CEO Ivan Barajas. "ArcSense’s approach to our narrative and intimate knowledge of what a startup like ours needs and when, made them the ideal partner to help us navigate our next phase of growth."

REYA Communications is named PR agency of record for Galapagos Safari Camp, which offers personalized safaris in the Galapagos Islands and mainland Ecuador. REYA will lead strategic communications, media relations and storytelling for the camp, which features nine canvas tents including a private three-bedroom family villa. The company’s practices are designed to minimize the human footprint and ensure every action is appropriate for the environment, from the low-impact canvas tents to the farm-to-table cuisine. “REYA truly understands the mission of Galapagos Safari Camp,” said Galapagos Safari Camp co-founder Stephanie Bonham-Carter. “We are thrilled to partner with a team that can authentically convey our message of immersive, land-based exploration and our commitment to the preservation of the islands.”