John Wren

Omnicom CEO John Wren enjoyed a 222 percent jump to $69.9M in 2025 compensation as the firm completed the acquisition of Interpublic.

The bulk of that trove came from a special award of stock options valued at $69.3M. The board approved that award in return for Wren agreeing to slash his salary to $1, effective June 1, 2025. He did earn $416,667 in salary for the full-year.

OMC’s proxy statement for its May 5 virtual annual meeting justifies the jumbo award to Wren for “accomplishing key strategic initiatives” that include the completion of the IPG acquisition and its successful integration into OMC.

The board lauds the 73-year-old Wren for the “continued transformation of Omnicom’s business in a new era of marketing and sales.”

Wren is also focusing on succession planning, ensuring that the lead independent director [75-year-old Mary Choksi] and board of directors have ample time and opportunity to work with Mr. Wren to identify his successor as CEO and to ensure a smooth succession process.”

Wren’s contract runs through 2028.