Matter is selected by Clear Channel Outdoor, a media company providing out-of-home advertising, as its agency of record for strategic communications. The agency will lead a comprehensive earned media, social media, and strategic content program designed to expand Clear Channel Outdoor’s visibility, amplify its executive voices, and position it as a force shaping the future of advertising. In addition to strategic storytelling, Matter’s scope of work will include thought leadership development and proactive engagement, Matter will spotlight how Clear Channel Outdoor helps partners connect with the right audiences and measure and understand the impact of their advertising investments. “Matter stood out for their ample experience supporting high-growth B2B and technology companies, deep relationships across business and tech media, and a proven strategic approach that aligns perfectly with our ambitions,” said Clear Channel Outdoor CMO Dan Levi.

Marino picks up Hillpointe, a developer, owner and operator of attainable multifamily housing across the Sun Belt region. The agency will partner with Hillpointe to elevate the firm’s brand and amplify its leadership in the workforce housing sector. Marino’s efforts will include the development of a thought leadership platform for the brand’s executive team, as well as storytelling that highlights its end-to-end development model, strong track record and recent development milestones. “It’s important that our story is told with the same level of clarity and discipline that we bring to our business. Marino understands our model, our markets, and where we’re going," said Hillpointe Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Steven Campisi.

Idea Ranch, a Tulsa-based advertising, PR, and performance marketing firm, has been selected as agency of record for Nutrena, an animal nutrition brand that is part of Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health. Idea Ranch will support Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health across brand strategy, creative, paid and earned media, and performance focused execution across key species and retail channels. Nutrena serves livestock, poultry, equine, pet and lifestyle animal owners across North America. “They bring strong strategic thinking, creative execution, and an appreciation for the audiences we serve,” said Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health North America marketing communicatons director Laura Leszcynski.” That combination makes them a strong partner for Nutrena.”