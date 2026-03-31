Kristin Delia

Impact PR & Communications promotes Kristin Delia to SVP. Delia has been with the firm since 2018, most recently serving as VP. She was previously an account executive as CIIC PR. At Impact, Delia has helped to shape and execute campaigns across a diverse portfolio of industries including hospitality/tourism, food and beverage, real estate, nonprofit and banking and finance. In her new position, she will continue to lead client accounts and expand her responsibilities in agency leadership, team development and strategic planning. “In addition to managing a wide range of key accounts from household name brands to category leaders across multiple industries, Kristin has mentored team members, strengthened our agency’s systems and processes, and helped shape the collaborative, thoughtful environment we—and our clients—value,” said Impact PR & Communications CEO and founder Filomena Fanelli.

Joan Jenkins

Fastly, a global edge cloud platform, appoints Joan Jenkins as CMO. Jenkins joins the company from software developer Mindtickle, where she also served as CMO. She previously held senior marketing posts at companies including Cisco, Oracle and Informatica. At Fastly, Jenkins is tasked with leading global marketing and focusing on helping the company accelerate growth and further its leadership in security and edge computing, as well as scaling AI workloads. “Joan is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven track record of driving growth for some of the world’s most innovative technology companies,” said Fastly CEO Kip Compton. “I’m confident Joan’s vision will help accelerate our momentum as we bring Fastly to more customers worldwide.”

Steven Dawson

The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee appoints former Kennedy Center director of marketing Steven Dawson as VP of marketing and communications. Since leaving the Kennedy Center after a nine-year run in Sept. 2025, Dawson has been regional director of marketing for The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center/Broadway Across America, overseeing all marketing and promotional efforts. At MPAC, he will be responsible for developing integrated marketing strategies to support a diverse range of programs and initiatives including touring Broadway shows, concerts and community events. "Steven’s passion for the arts and his extensive experience in marketing and communications make him an ideal fit for MPAC," said Marcus Performing Arts Center presient and CEO Kevin Giglinto.