PAN consolidates its AI visibility research and best practices into the AI Credibility Hub, a dedicated resource for B2B marketers and PR pros. The hub offers data, actionable tips and expert guidance for brands looking to take control of how AI represents them. The agency has also launched its proprietary AIO Audit, a capability that analyzes how a brand appears across multiple large language model platforms. The audit draws on a brand's full digital footprint across paid, earned, shared, and owned media, helping clients understand how AI engines are summarizing them, where gaps and inaccuracies exist, and what actions can close the credibility gap. “No matter how much you hear about brands who have ‘hacked’ AI visibility, the truth is this landscape is still fairly uncharted,” says PAN VP of marketing Lauren Hill. “There isn’t one thing you can do. There are dozens. This audit work and commitment to surveying the field is an extension of that understanding.” PAN’s increasing focus on AI comes as the firm adds several companies in the sector (Ada CX, Qure.ai and TensorWave) to its client roster.

The Door, the integrated PR and marketing subsidiary of Dolphin, opens an office in Miami, expanding the agency's footprint in South Florida and the southern hemisphere. The Door Miami, which will operate from Dolphin's flagship Coral Gables location, will be led by Michela DellaMonica, a founding member of The Door since 2008. The Miami team will support The Door's roster of lifestyle, consumer and hospitality clients in the region, as well as national brands with a strong presence in South Florida. "Launching this office allows us to build on relationships we've developed here for years while collaborating even more closely with the broader Dolphin network to support brands operating at the intersection of food, lifestyle and pop culture," said DellaMonica.

Collins + Co., a Baltimore-based, woman-owned and led full-service creative communications agency, expands its operations with the launch of an office in Denver, led by chief of creative Carli Cohen and VP of marketing Melissa Novitski. The new office is in the process of growing its presence, which includes hiring for new roles such as a social media manager. Operating as a remote-first organization, Collins + Co. offers integrated services across public relations, branding, design, social media, and marketing services. “Denver is a city that values innovation, entrepreneurship, and community—making it an incredibly exciting place to grow a woman-owned business. We’re building something special here,” said Collins + Co. founder and CEO Quinn Collins.

The Global Risk Advisory Council is hosting an April 14 webinar that will look at how executives and organizations in the philanthropy sector can navigate this time of unprecedented risk. “How the Philanthropy Sector Can Recover Trust in 2026” will unveil the top risks in this quarter’s Reputation Risk Index, which is powered by insight and analysis from the Global Risk Advisory Council. The 12:30 p.m. (EST) session will be moderated by Chronicle of Philanthropy CEO Stacy Palmer and include Global Risk Advisory Council chair Isabel Guzman, Global Situation Room president and CEO Brett Bruen, and Aba Blankson, chief marketing and communications Officer of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).