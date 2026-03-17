The Washington Media Group is providing strategic communications support for the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

A key focus is to enhance public understanding of its partnerships with American satellite universities located in Education City in Doha.

Located on that 12-square kilometer campus are Weill Cornell Medicine, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgetown University, Northwestern, Texas A&M and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Iran has declared US schools in the Gulf region as “legitimate targets” following an attack on Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

In response, the Education City schools have closed their campuses and are operating on a remote basis.

WMG’s role is to promote transparency, address public misconceptions and support dialog regarding the structure, history and impact of the Education City universities.

It will show how they expand access to high-quality education, foster cross-cultural academic exchange and support research and innovation.

WMG’s one-year contract with the QF carries a $40K monthly retainer. CEO Crystal Patterson spearheads the effort.