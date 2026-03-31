Clint Boulton

Bospar, which focuses on tech and marketing companies, hires AI reporter and veteran tech journalist Clint Boulton to be a content creator and advise clients on how to appeal to top-tier media. Boulton was most recently a senior advisor of AI portfolio marketing at Dell, crafting thought leadership articles for Bloomberg, Business Insider, Forbes, The Register and VentureBeat. He was previously a reporter at the Wall Street Journal, CIO.com and eWEEK, covering such topics as cloud computing, SaaS, blockchain, cybersecurity and IT leadership themes. "Clint understands how to craft a compelling narrative for media and C-suite audiences," said Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer. "As the global business economy increasingly orbits AI, Clint is the right addition to our growing team of expert client content creators at the right time."

Jeff Segvich

Montieth & Company names Jeff Segvich global director, leading the firm’s UK and EMEA business. Segvich joins the agency from Gracechurch Group, where he headed the corporate communications team. He was previously associate director, public relations at global investment research firm Third Bridge. Earlier in his career, he worked at Byfield Consultancy and LANE PR, leading legal, financial services, investment banking and asset management accounts, as well as supporting corporate positioning, stakeholder engagement and strategic growth initiatives. At M&Co, Segvich will work to strengthen the firm’s global leadership team as it launches a new series of growth initiatives. “He brings deep experience advising senior executives and boards on high-stakes communications and transactions,” said M&Co CEO & global managing partner Montieth Illingworth.

Jordan Davis

Narrative Strategies brings on Jordan Davis as managing director. Davis most recently served as VP of communications and programming at bipartisan 501(c)(3) foundation the Congressional Management Foundation. Before that, he was a senior director at Purple Strategies. Davis has also served as senior advisor to the House Energy & Commerce Committee under then‑Chairman Greg Walden (R‑OR), and chief of staff and legislative director to former Rep. Rick Berg (R‑ND). “Jordan brings exactly the kind of multidimensional experience our clients need right now,” said Narrative Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. “Very few leaders possess the substantive policy expertise, have served on high-profile political campaigns, and counseled companies and CEOs on high-stakes strategic communications challenges.”

Lavanya Wadgoankar

Nissan names CCO Lavanya Wadgaonkar, who has been with the company for almost 14 years, to lead its revamped global communications structure. Wadgoankar will be supported by senior director strategy & creative communications Brian Brockman; VP Americas communications Jay Cooney; senior director HQ communications Akio Honda; senior director digital communications Ian Rowley; and VP international communications Katherine Zachary. The company says the new structure has been designed to create a more connected, agile and modern function that supports the company’s ongoing business transformation. “By bringing our global talent into one connected team, we can move faster, collaborate more freely and tell Nissan’s story with greater clarity and consistency around the world,” said Wadgaonkar.