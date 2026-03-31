Sujata Mitra

Sujata Mitra, who has been EVP and group head, earned media at Edelman for the past seven years, joins Burson as U.S. chair of earned media, effective April 20.

At Edelman, Mitra led and built a multi-sector earned media team as well as advising C-level leaders, business executives and mission-driven organizations on enterprise-wide communications and high-stakes reputational opportunities and challenges.

Before coming to Edelman, she was communications lead for Vox Media, directing communications strategy for Vox Record, The Verge and SB Nation. She has also served as senior director of communications at Huffington Post and served in booking or producing roles with Al Jazeera, John McLaughlin’s One on One and WPIX TV’s Morning Newscast.

Mitra will oversee and further build out Burson’s U.S. earned media team and serve as a senior earned media counselor to clients.

“Sujata’s extensive background in both agency operations and multiple facets of journalism gives her the well-rounded experience needed to scale our offering, guide our teams and bring world-class counsel to our clients,” said Burson U.S. CEO Craig Buchholz.