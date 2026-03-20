Kekst CNC represents Cleveland-based Everstream as the business-only fiber network receives bankruptcy court approval for the sale of almost all of its operations to Bluebird Fiber for $385M.

Everstream CEO Ken Fitzpatrick said Bluebird’s bid “reflects the significant value and potential of our operations—a testament to the strength of our fiber network and the deep expertise of our team.”

The combination of Everstream with Kansas City-based Bluebird will form one of the largest enterprise fiber businesses in the Midwest.

“We look forward to being able to carry traffic on our own fiber network across 11 adjacent states, all the way from Kansas to Ohio and Michigan, and all states in between,” said Bluebird CEO Jason Adkins.

Blue Bird operates in key cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

The deal is expected to be completed by yearend.

Kekst CNC’s Jeremy Fielding, Sherri Toub and Daniel Hoadley represent Everstream.

Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.