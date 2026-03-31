Michael Twedell

Stagwell has named Michael Twedell senior VP, enterprise AI solutions, a new position. He reports to CEO Mark Penn.

Twedell will lead the go-to-market strategy for Stagwell’s AI-driven solutions, including The Machine—marketing’s first agentic operating system—and the Agentic Targeting System, built in partnership with Palantir.

He will drive adoption across strategic accounts by bringing together Stagwell’s SaaS portfolio and operating company capabilities into integrated, outcomes-focused solutions.

With more than 25 years of consulting and technology experience, Twedell joins Stagwell from Bounteous, where he was senior VP-growth.

At Bounteous, he handled digital transformation strategies for global enterprises in hospitality, gaming, media and healthcare.

Stagwell owns SKDK, Sloane & Co., Allison and Hunter.