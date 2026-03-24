ELMNTL, a Denver firm that partners with tourism boards, travel organizations and hospitality brands, is appointed as global agency of record for Brunei’s Tourism Development Department. This marks the first time that the Sultanate has engaged an international agency to lead its global digital storytelling and content strategy. As Brunei Tourism’s global strategic and creative lead, ELMENTL is charged with overseeing international social media strategy, creative direction, content development, paid media optimization and performance reporting across priority markets. The scope includes always-on global content as well as key seasonal campaigns aligned with Brunei Tourism’s national objectives. The agency will collaborate with Brunei-based production company Lailatul Shazanas Studio, which will support on-the-ground filming, content capture and cultural guidance throughout the program. “As we continue to position Brunei as a destination for family travel, cultural discovery, and nature-based experiences, ELMNTL brings the global expertise and strategic discipline needed to communicate our values, heritage, and identity to international audiences,” said acting director of the Tourism Development Department Salinah Haji Mohd.

Laura Davidson Public Relations, a New York based firm that which works with travel and lifestyle clients, is named public relations agency of record for Sonas Collection, a portfolio of family-owned boutique hotels and luxury retreats located along Scotland’s West Coast. LDPR will oversee all North American media relations and influencer programming for the collection, further elevating awareness of Sonas Collection among U.S. and Canadian travelers. Sonas Collection includes Toravaig House Hotel, Duisdale House Hotel and Skeabost House Hotel on the Isle of Skye, as well as Knipoch House Hotel near Oban.

Stretch PR, which specializes in brand positioning, media relations and strategic marketing, is engaged to lead marketing, communications and brand activation for Hairdo Spirit Wear, a line of temporary hair accessories that allow consumers to add school and team-specific color to their hair without dye, damage or long-term commitment. The agency’s efforts will target college and professional sports fans. Hairdo Spirit Wear’s range of hair accessories includes clip-in extensions, hair wraps, braided headbands and wigs in a wide variety of college and professional team colors. “As we continue to grow this category, it is important to work with a partner like Stretch PR who understands how to build relevance and drive sales within sports culture and the campus retail environment,” said HairUWear (the producer of Hairdo Spirit Wear) president and CEO Michael Napolitano.