Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has agreed to provide government relations and PA services to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The one-year contract, which went into effect March 13, calls for a $65K monthly retainer.

Ed Royce, who served in Congress for 26 years and headed the House Foreign Affairs Committee, leads the effort

Samantha Carl-Yoder, who co-chairs Brownstein’s international & critical minerals practice, also reps Morocco. She’s a State Department veteran who served in Indonesia, Myanmar, Peru and Brazil.

They report to Morocco’s US ambassador Youssef Amrani.