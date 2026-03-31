Stephanie Cutter

Precision Strategies co-founder and managing partner Stephanie Cutter, who also worked for President Obama, is moving to Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, where she will serve as policy advisor.

At Precision, Cutter played a key role in the firm’s integration of data-driven communications with a campaign-style approach. She has worked with a range of clients including Fortune 50 companies, news networks, movie studios and sports leagues.

Before starting Precision, Cutter was deputy campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 campaign, in addition to serving as a deputy senior advisor in the White House. She was also chief of staff for Michelle Obama during the 2008 campaign.

Her government resume includes stints as communications director for Sen. Edward Kennedy, comms director for John Kerry’s 2004 campaign, and deputy communications director for President Bill Clinton.

Founded in 2018, Kalshi offers financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, macroeconomic signals, sports and more. It’s widely credited with building prediction markets into a regulated asset class.

“Stephanie Cutter is the person you want on your team. She understands better than most how to cut through the noise and get your message to the right people,” said Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour.