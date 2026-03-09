In a recent “PR’s Top Pros Talk…” podcast episode, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, and Julianna Sheridan, Vice President of PR at Scratch Marketing + Media, explored how communications professionals can effectively navigate high-pressure situations. From the outset, Julianna emphasized that strong internal relationships are the foundation of effective crisis management. “It’s really critical to ensure that you have a direct through line to folks throughout the organization, whether that’s legal, HR, tech, or product,” she explained. Whether working in-house or as an external advisor, communicators must establish trust across departments well before a crisis occurs. “Having those relationships built early on will make sure that you’re able to have really smooth processes and conversations when that incident strikes.”

Julianna highlighted the value of regularly scheduled tabletop exercises, where teams simulate potential crisis scenarios. These drills help organizations identify gaps, clarify roles, and build confidence so that when a real incident arises, teams are not scrambling to respond. The goal is to understand the gaps and challenges and address them early. “You don’t want to be blindsided as a communications professional,” she added.

Doug pointed out that the accelerating pace of AI and algorithm-driven content distribution has changed the nature of crises. Organizations must respond quickly or risk losing control of the narrative entirely. Julianna noted that a strong, ongoing media presence can provide a stabilizing effect. “If you have an ongoing media relations program and effort, you are already going to be visible,” she explained. “We’re seeing more and more how earned media is pulling into generative engines.” Beyond visibility, organizations must adapt their content strategies. “Making sure that you’re equipped and your team is equipped to know the best practices of today when it comes to distributed communications materials” is essential. This includes how you’re optimizing your own website content to increase GEO. Also, it’s important to stay current with how press releases are formatted and distributed.

AI is increasingly shaping how organizations identify and respond to potential crises. Monitoring tools can track brand sentiment, industry conversations, and emerging risks in real time. Julianna highlighted the importance of monitoring how a company appears in generative search results, noting that shifts in positioning can signal emerging issues. Beyond detection, AI can assist in refining responses. “We use those engines to pressure test messaging,” she explained. While AI can accelerate the drafting and evaluation process, it should not replace human judgment. “I wouldn’t use any AI-generated responses flat out,” she said, stressing the importance of maintaining human insight. She also warned of the risks associated with inputting sensitive or proprietary information into AI systems, advising teams to anonymize data and exercise caution.

Legal teams also play a critical role in crisis response. Julianna sees them as essential partners. “They are partners in any situation,” she said. Success depends on mutual understanding, particularly around risk tolerance. “Understanding each other’s threshold for risk is really important,” she explained, noting that alignment often comes down to details. This collaboration ensures that responses are both timely and appropriately cautious.

Julianna reflected on the broader environment communicators face. “We’re in an age where crises are moving fast,” she said. Organizations must build processes and adopt tools that match this speed, whether through AI, social media monitoring, or streamlined internal workflows. While technology continues to reshape the communications landscape, the fundamentals, trust, preparation, and effective communication remain critical as ever.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

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Lynsey Stanicki is the Marketing Manager, Digital Video Content Producer at D S Simon Media.