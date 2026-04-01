Shelby County, which is located in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass region, is looking for a firm to raise its profile from a regional to national travel destination.
Heart of Bluegrass Country Seeks Travel PR
Mon., Apr. 6, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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