Justin Rose

Teneo has inked Justin Rose, British Olympic gold medalist and the world's No. 7 ranked golfer, as its brand ambassador.

He is the winner of the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, and 26 other professional victories including 13 on the PGA Tour. Rose has represented Team Europe in the Ryder Cup seven times, including its 2025 victory at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, Long Island.

He will wear the Teneo logo on his left sleeve when he competes this week in the Masters Tournament. His partnership with the global advisory firm will run for three years.

Teneo CEO Paul Keary called Rose “an incredible golfer and a wonderful person whose deep commitment to excellence aligns directly with that of our firm.”

Rose has a “reputation for leadership and integrity which mirrors what our clients expect of us,” he added. “I know our team of 1,800 professionals look forward to welcoming him to team Teneo.”

Teneo also is sponsoring the Rose Ladies Series in the UK, which was founded by Justin and his wife, Kate, during the pandemic to create opportunities for women professional golfers.