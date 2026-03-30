(L-R) Chris Hirsch,

Nellie Kim

ChangeMakers, an independent strategy and communications firm more than 400 professionals across 10 offices in Canada and the U.S., is merging with The Creative Dept., which advises innovative and culture-shaping companies on brand strategy and creative direction. The Creative Dept. will be integrated into the overall operations of ChangeMakers. As part of the move, The Creative Dept.’s co-founders will be joining ChangeMakers. Chris Hirsch will come on board as chief innovation officer, based in Toronto, and Nellie Kim will be chief brand officer, based in San Francisco. The change comes as ChangeMakers works to position itself as an advisory firm that combines human creativity and strategic judgment with technology. “Chris and Nellie are founders, world-class creative leaders, and strategic thinkers—and that combination is rare,” says ChangeMakers CEO Stefan Moores. “They’ve built businesses, and they understand what it takes to translate clients’ ambitions into real outcomes.

Full Court Press Communications, a Bay Area-based strategic communications firm that helps mission-driven organizations turn their ideas into lasting social change, celebrates its 25th anniversary. To commemorate the anniversary, FCP is introducing a new slate of resources, videos, toolkits and webinars—a library of resources intended to build on the firm’s record of sharing what it learns to empower the field. The firm has supported such organizations as the California State Parks Foundation, Santa Clara County Housing Authority and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Its work spans media relations, communications planning, message development, digital strategy, social media and branding. “This anniversary is really a celebration of the changemakers, public employees, community members, and philanthropy partners who have trusted us to help tell their stories and amplify their impact,” said Full Court Press Communication founder and principal Dan Cohen.

R&J Strategic Communications marks its 40th anniversary by launching its Moments That Made a Difference campaign, a year-long content series at randjsc.com that walks through six distinct eras of the agency's history, each defined by the communications forces of its time. Originally known as Roberts & John Advertising and Public Relations, R&J was founded in 1986 by John Lonsdorf, Robert Gagauf and Robert Wille. The firm built early expertise in commercial real estate, consumer products and healthcare. In 2012, R&J acquired Fifth Room Creative, a web design and development agency. Today, the agency operates from its Somerville, NJ office, serving clients across commercial real estate, healthcare, human services and nonprofits.