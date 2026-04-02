Lexy King

Method Communications names Lexy King SVP to head up the agency’s new corporate communications specialist group. King joins Method from Weber Shandwick, where served as Seattle market lead, overseeing regional operations across technology, nonprofit, hospitality and public sectors. She was previously an SVP at Revere, a London-based firm that is part of Daniel J Edelman Holdings. King has extensive experience advising global enterprises and high-growth startups. "She's guided some of the world's most recognized brands through high-stakes moments that could make or break reputations,” said Method Communications CEO David Parkinson. “Formalizing a Corporate Communications Specialist Group has been a natural next step as Method has grown to meet the demands of CCOs and corporate comms leaders, and Lexy is the right person to build it."

Jay Lee

Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, appoints Jay Lee as chief marketing and growth officer. Lee was most recently CMO at Icertis, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform. Before that, he held the CMO spot at tax and compliance software company Avalara, and he has held senior leadership roles at GE Capital, American Express and PayPal. His role at Five9 will combine global marketing with revenue strategy and operations to create a more powerfully aligned go-to-market engine. “Jay brings a rare combination of strategic marketing vision, creativity and operational rigor, with a deep understanding of how to translate customer insight into meaningful business outcomes,” said Five9 CEO Amit Mathradas.

Amanda Butler

Sundial Media & Technology Group, which is the parent company of such brands as ESSENCE and Refinery29, appoints Amanda Butler as CMO, a newly created role at the company. Butler joins the company from Netflix, where she most recently served as head of music marketing. She has also held senior marketing and brand positions at Spotify, Red Bull, Beats by Dr. Dre and Microsoft. In her new post, Butler will lead the integration and evolution of marketing strategy across SMTG's portfolio, overseeing consumer marketing, communications, creative strategy and insights, as well as evolving content production into a full-scale studio. Her appointment comes as SMTG evolves beyond traditional media into such areas as commerce, technology-enabled experiences, and data-driven audience strategies. “Amanda is a world-class marketing leader who understands how to build brands that resonate at the intersection of technology and the human experience," said Sundial Media & Technology Group CEO Kirk McDonald.