Erik Carlson

Visibility in communications has historically favored scale. Bigger brands have held the advantage, not only through budget and distribution, but through time: years of consistently reinforcing a narrative that compounds and strengthens market position.

This is the model most PR teams still operate within. Build reach. Stay consistent. Let visibility accumulate. But the shift to the Answer Engine Economy is starting to challenge that foundation.

AI systems are now deciding what information gets surfaced, summarized and trusted. And in this environment, visibility is no longer defined by how long or widely a narrative has been built. Instead, it’s defined by whether a piece of content is clear, credible and structured enough to be selected in the answer.

This creates a new challenge for communicators. Established brands still carry the weight of history. But even they’re not guaranteed inclusion. And for smaller or newer organizations, the question becomes more urgent: How do you compete when you don’t have years of momentum behind you?

How AI is reshaping discovery

Search used to reward where you ranked. Now, the question is whether you’re included at all.

AI answer engines don’t return a list of options. They generate a response. And to do that, they rely on sources they can interpret quickly, validate with confidence and reuse without ambiguity.

That changes what gets prioritized.

Traditional search rewarded volume. AI systems prioritize content that is clear, credible and current. It’s no longer about clicks, but whether the system trusted your content enough to use it.

This is where many teams feel the disconnect. Impressions and reach still matter, but they no longer tell you if your content shaped the answer.

The great leveling: why brand size matters less

This shift is beginning to even the playing field. Smaller organizations can now appear alongside industry leaders—not because of reach, but because of how clearly they present information. At the same time, larger brands still benefit from years of narrative consistency and a deeper content footprint.

What has changed is how that advantage is evaluated. In the traditional search model, budget played a direct role in visibility. More resources meant broader distribution, stronger SEO performance and a greater ability to keep content ranking over time. Visibility was, in many ways, a function of scale.

AI systems operate differently. They’re not ranking pages based on volume or reach alone. They’re selecting sources based on how clearly information can be interpreted, validated and reused.

In a recent analysis conducted with Profound, an AI analytics platform that tracks how content is cited across large language models, more than 200,000 press releases and 200 million AI citations were examined across leading answer engines. The pattern was clear: Visibility is no longer driven by brand size alone.

American Battery Technology Company offers a strong example. Its earnings release generated 1,679 AI citations in 30 days, more than three times a nationally recognized retail brand and more than twenty times a comparable peer.

The difference wasn’t distribution. It was how the information was presented. That distinction matters. Visibility now depends less on how far a message travels and more on how easily it can be understood and trusted.

Larger brands will continue to perform strongly, employing the latest best practices. But the barrier to entry has changed. Smaller organizations now have a more immediate path to compete.

Why communications teams need structured strategies

That shift puts pressure on how content is created. Most communications content is written for readability, not extractability. If an AI system can’t quickly identify what matters, it won’t consistently use it.

The same patterns showed up across high-performing content: clear structure, attributable insights and complete metadata. These aren’t stylistic choices. They’re signals.

That is the foundation of the SOAR Content Framework, built around four principles: structure, originality, authority and recency. These principles apply across everything communications teams produce, from press releases and earnings materials to executive commentary and thought leadership.

And this isn’t new work. PR teams already write headlines, shape messages, include quotes and validate data. The difference is how deliberately those elements are applied.

This is where the competitive shift becomes real.

For smaller or newer organizations, the equation has changed. The gap is no longer measured in years. It can be closed through how effectively information is presented.

The real opportunity for communicators

There’s a bigger shift underneath all of this. Every press release, every executive quote, every piece of content now contributes to the body of information AI systems rely on to form answers. That changes the role of communications in a meaningful way.

We’re not just shaping messages anymore. We’re shaping how our organizations are understood at scale.

The teams that recognize this and adjust how they create content will have an outsized impact on how their industries are represented. Not because they’re the biggest voice in the room, but because they’re the clearest.

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Erik Carlson is president & CEO of Notified.