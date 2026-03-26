Emblem Public Relations, a Newport Beach, CA-based agency specializing in media relations for beverage brands, bars and hospitality organizations, comes on board as agency of record for LAIE Vermouth, a craft sipping vermouth. Emblem will work to grow LAIE’s media presence through proactive media engagement. The brand was founded by Alex Cardona, a Barcelona-based food journalist and cultural curator, and Raj Nallapothola, a Los Angeles-based restaurateur, community organizer and entrepreneur. It is crafted by one of Spain’s oldest vermouth producers using 20 aromatic herbs and spices. “Emblem PR has built its reputation over the better part of two decades by performing for brands like ours with layer upon layer of honest, intentional and compelling stories to be told,” said Nallapothola.

AMP3 Public Relations is named official agency of record for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. AMP3’s scope of work for the client will include brand PR, influencer campaigns, events/activations, mailers, editorial pitching, seeding, collaborations and award submissions. Founded by Dr. William Scholl, the footwear brand opened its first Foot Comfort Shop in 1924. It now offers men’s & women’s products across such categories as sneakers & slides (such as the Time Off and Madison collections) sandals and boots.

KNB Communications, a healthcare marketing and PR agency, is engaged to elevate awareness around the launch of Novare, a fully integrated clinical and revenue cycle platform built specifically for ambulatory care and developed by Greenway Health. The agency will help to develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy for Novare, including refined brand identity, multi-channel marketing content, earned media, and industry engagement, particularly around such key industry events as the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. "With Novare, we're fundamentally rethinking the EHR, using advanced AI to reduce administrative burden and allowing clinicians to spend more time on patient care. This has always been our core mission, and it continues to guide everything we build," said Greenway Health CEO Richard Atkin.