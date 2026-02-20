The Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development has tapped Venable for government relations services.

Venable will focus on issues pertaining to the public profile of the Foundation within the U.S.

It will support the Foundation’s communications and engagement with federal officials to help ensure that members of Congress and the administration have an accurate understanding of the Foundation’s support for education and its work with U.S. universities.

Weill Cornell Medicine, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgetown University, Northwestern, Texas A&M and Virginia Commonwealth University have a presence in the 12-square kilometer Education City in Doha.

Venable’s contract carries a $25K monthly retainer. Josh Rayond, co-chair of the legislative and government affairs group, and Josh Finestone, senior policy advisor, handle the work.

The QF also is paying the Washington Media Group $40K per-month for strategic communications work.