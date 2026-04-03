Paulina De la Riva

Imre names Paulina De la Riva chief strategy officer. De la Riva joins the agency from Ogilvy Health, where she most recently served as EVP, strategy for North America. Before coming on board at Ogilvy in 2019, she was head of strategy and digital at TBWA/Worldwide and director, integrated strategy at McCann. At Imre, De la Riva’s mandate will be to further integrate the agency’s specialized strategy capabilities—brand, medical, media, and experience—with analytics, into a more unified, agile model. “She understands how insight, creativity, experience, data, and performance work together—and how to integrate teams so they can thrive,” said Imre CEO Nadine Lafond.

Greg McKinley

FNK IR, a strategic investor relations firm focused on smaller cap companies, brings on Greg McKinley as director, investor relations. McKinley joins FNK IR after founding and running asset management firm Asymmetric Research & Management. Before that, he was a buy-side analyst at Granite Point Capital Management and led the equity capital markets division at Dougherty & Company. “He was frequently one of the first investors we called when we brought on a new client because we knew he would do the work, cut through the noise, and assess the opportunity on its merits,” said FNK IR managing partner Rob Fink, “Greg has a firsthand understanding of what shapes investor interest, where management teams can sharpen their approach, and how to prepare for conversations that lead to stronger, longer-term engagement.”

Sean Wille

Bear Icebox Communications, a Chicago-based firm, promotes Sean Wille to VP, strategy + operations. Wille has held the role of director of operations at BICOM since October 2024. He previously served as director of marketing and operations at Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group. Is his new post, Wille will spearhead the firm's expansion into hospitality branding and PR, while working closely with the team to provide strategic support to clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech and franchising. "Since joining Bear Icebox, Sean's strategic thinking and operational leadership has driven real growth–for our clients and the agency," said BICOM CEO and co-founder Bob Spoerl. Wille’s promotion comes on the heels of BICOM's acquisition of Carson Stoga Communications earlier this year.

Kerry Wilson

Abode Worldwide, a specialist public relations and communications agency that works across hotels, short-term rentals and the wider serviced living sectors, appoints Kerry Wilson as chief operating officer. Wilson was most recently managing director at London-based rehab_agency. She has also served as client services director for Freemavens and BWP Group. As a member of Abode Worldwide’s leadership team, Wilson will oversee its next phase of growth. “She understands how to scale agencies with intention, build high-performing teams, and keep commercial and operational decisions aligned with the long-term ambition,” said Abode Worldwide CEO and founder Jessica Gillingham.