Teneo represents American Ocean Minerals Corp as its merges with NASDAQ-listed Odyssey Marine Exploration to create a $1B deep-sea critical minerals research and mining platform that is under US control.

The combined company, which will operate under the AOMC name, will have access to more than 500 square kilometers of prospective areas where nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese are abundant.

It will be lead by CEO Mark Justh, a capital markets veteran at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, and chairman Tom Albanese, ex-CEO of Rio Tinto Group.

The company has executives with deep-sea expertise totaling over 300 years. It is dedicated to building a scalable platform to support a more secure and diversified critical minerals supply chain, according to Justh.

Albanese said “AOMC will be positioned to be a reliable, long-term supplier for American re-industrialization.”

The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter. AOMC stock will trade on the NASDAQ.