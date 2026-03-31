Fire on the Hill, which has offices in London and New York, secures a public relations consultancy agreement with renewable energy developer JERA Nex. Fire on the Hill will provide media relations, PR and social content development and strategic communications activity for JERA Nex in the UK. The agency’s scope of work will include proactive pitching, interview coordination and news distribution. Launched by JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company. JERA has a portfolio of onshore renewable assets including wind, solar, and battery storage assets in the Middle East, Asia, and North America. It is also a 50 percent shareholder in JERA Nex bp, JERA’s joint venture with bp, focusing on offshore wind. “Working with partners who understand our business makes all the difference in how we communicate our story,” said JERA Nex communications manager Maryam Pasha. “Fire on the Hill will help strengthen our communications in the UK, from media relations to strategic content.”

TEAM LEWIS takes on AOR duties for PetScreening, which provides pet policy management software. TEAM LEWIS will deliver integrated PR and brand-first campaigns for the software's Short Term Rental services. The agency’s scope of work will include elevating PetScreening’s brand presence and demand generation. TEAM LEWIS has already delivered creative, media relations, thought leadership, and earned strategy to reinforce PetScreening's industry leadership. "We are excited to partner with TEAM LEWIS to amplify PetScreening's STR, Vacation Rental platform. Pet-friendly accommodations are among the most sought-after features for travelers, and this solution expands options for guests to find homes that welcome their pets while helping property managers protect their assets and benefit from pet-related revenue," said PetScreening SVP of marketing Kristine Champion.

Echo-Factory, a Pasadena, CA-based marketing agency specializing in healthcare and life sciences, is selected as AOR for Catalina Island Health, Santa Catalina Island's only medical facility. The agency will support Catalina Island Health with strategic marketing, brand positioning, digital advertising and patient acquisition programs designed to increase awareness of the organization's healthcare services and expand access to care for residents as well as visitors to the island. Catalina Island Health provides essential care through its primary care clinic, outpatient services and emergency department. It also owns the island's only fitness center, pharmacy and MedSpa. “Echo-Factory's healthcare marketing expertise will help us increase awareness of our capabilities and continue improving access to care," said Catalina Island Health director of planned giving and community engagement Gail Fornasiere.