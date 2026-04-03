Minnesota's St. Cloud State University plans to spend up to $400K annually for a digital marketing campaign to increase brand awareness and website traffic.
MN's St. Cloud State University Needs Digital Support
Wed., Apr. 8, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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