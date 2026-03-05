Donald Trump served up his tastiest TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) on April 7 when he postponed his threat to wipe out Iran’s civilization for the blocking of Strait of Hormuz. Let's hope he has more of them.

The Strait was closed to shipping only after the US and Israel began recklessly bombing the Islamic Republic. The ceasefire put us back to square one.

The Iran deal, though, requires the president to rein in Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran closed the Strait on April 8 because of Israel’s strikes on Lebanon.

Trump’s Persian TACO has at least temporarily prevented the US from committing the gravest war crime of all. It also takes America’s commanders off the hook. Slaughtering innocents and obliterating infrastructure that is vital to civilians is not in the military’s playbook.

Destroying the lives of 93M Iranians would forever soil the reputation of this country. What a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Putting off Trump’s prime-time “Eradicating Iran” reality show now gives the president two more weeks to distract attention from the Epstein files.

It also provides the opportunity to muzzle the off-the-wall Holy Roller who heads the Defense Dept. Pete Hegseth is hellbent on recreating the Crusades. Note to Pete: the Crusades were not exactly a shining moment for the people of Western Europe.

In his prayer services, the Pentagon chief has gerrymandered the Bible to spread division and hate. The Christian Nationalist has been piecing together the most violent passages in the Old Testament to cast attacking Iran as a Holy War against the enemies of God, according to Baptist minister Brian Kaylor, who oversees the Word&Way site.

He takes verses out of context and strings them together to make it appear they are part of a single biblical prayer, said Kaylor, author of “The Bible According to Christian Nationalists: Exploiting Scripture for Political Power.” That work must be on the Pentagon's banned book list.

Hegseth has assured his flock that the US is ready to smite down the evil-doers of Iran if they violate terms of the ceasefire.

Confident that God is on our side, Hegseth stands ready to follow Trump’s next order to rain hell on Iran. He is as much of a danger to global stability as his boss is.

God save us all.