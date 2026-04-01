ICR releases a report that says the SPAC IPO market has been trending upward—and is likely to stay on that track. According to the April 2026 SPAC Market Update & Outlook, the first quarter of 2026 saw the pricing of 62 IPOs, raising a total of $13.2 billion. That beats the average of 47 (raising $10.1 billion) over the last four quarters. More than half (approximately 58 percent) of the first quarter’s deals were from serial SPAC issuers. ICR’s report says that a rise in the number those of serial sponsor IPOs, coupled with higher average deal sizes, are behind the surge in the market. “With a large backlog of SPACs currently in the IPO pipeline, many led by experienced sponsors, and deal flow being driven by disruptive sectors like AI, robotics and quantum, and in some cases areas of national interest like critical minerals and defense tech, we believe SPACs are well‑positioned to play an important role in 2026 and beyond,” said ICR Capital chairman Don Duffy.

Washington Women in PR is sponsoring an April 15 event that looks at how women can change the dynamics that often keep them in lower-visibility positions through strategic self-advocacy and organizational awareness. Susan Matthews Apgood, who founded media relations firm News Generation and now teaches at American University's Kogod School of Business, will provide participants with practical tools for articulating the value of their work, demonstrating impact to leadership, and building professional paths that align with both ambition and sustainability. Running from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., “Advocate for Your Work: Strategic Visibility and Boundary-Setting for Communications and PR Professionals” will be held at Florida International University (601 New Jersey Ave. NW. Suite 103, Washington, DC 20001).

Life Science Cares Boston, an organization supported by LaVoieHeathScience (LHS founder Donna LaVoie is on its board), will convene leaders, employees and partners from across the life sciences industry for its annual Impact Breakfast on April 13 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. The program will highlight the unique role the life sciences sector plays in strengthening the region’s nonprofit ecosystem. The event will also set the stage for Life Science Cares Boston’s 10-year anniversary celebration this November. Over the past decade, the Boston chapter has invested more than $13.8 million and contributed nearly 40,000 volunteer hours. “We’ve always believed that the strength of this work comes from the people behind it across companies, across roles, and across our community,” said Rosie Cunningham, executive director of Life Science Cares Boston.