Carrie Healey

Carrie Healey has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP communications. Most recently, she was program lead at Purple Strategies.

At NAB, she will serve as its primary spokesperson and media relations strategist to advance the organization's priorities before the Federal Communications Commission and Congress.

She becomes part of NAB’s press team that includes Grace Whaley, director of communications and social media; and Judianne Meredith, communications coordinator.

Healey reports to Michelle Lehman, chief of staff and executive VP of public affairs.

“Carrie brings a wealth of expertise in strategic communications and public affairs, along with a deep understanding of the policymaking process that will strengthen our advocacy on behalf of local broadcasters,” said Lehman.

Earlier in her career, Healey was senior director of external communications and media relations at the US Chamber of Commerce, director of communications for Jersey Congressman Donald Norcorss and national press secretary for the presidential campaign of three-time Maryland Representative John Delaney.