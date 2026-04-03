Adeena Fried

HAVAS Red names Adeena Fried EVP health & wellness, based in New York. Fried was previously an EVP at EvolveMKD and a VP at Lippe Taylor. At HAVAS Red, she will focus on driving growth across Havas Red’s health portfolio and delivering data-driven campaigns across the healthcare landscape. “Adeena is a proven leader in healthcare communications, with a rare combination of strategic vision and strategic client partnership,” said HAVAS PR North America CEO Dara Busch. “Her track record of innovation and award-winning results makes her the perfect fit to lead our pharma and health practice.”

Tony Marlow

Genius Sports Limited, a provider of real-time sports data, names Tony Marlow as CMO. Marlow joins the company from the CMO spot at LG Ad Solutions. In addition to serving as CMO at both Data Axle and Integral Ad Science, he was VP, head of B2B marketing at Yahoo. At Genius, Marlow will oversee global marketing, communications and brand strategy. His focus will be on leading the company’s global go-to-market efforts across its core audiences, including leagues and federations, broadcasters and streamers, betting operators, advertisers and brands. “As the industry converges across data, media, betting and advertising, our focus is on scaling that platform globally,” said Genius Sport CEO Mark Locke. “Tony’s appointment strengthens our leadership team and our ability to execute against that vision and accelerate growth across the business.”

Bill Veltre

Deerfield Group, which works with clients in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, promotes Bill Veltre to chief media officer. Veltre was previously EVP and head of media at the firm. His previous positions include senior director, omnichannel strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb; associate director, CNS marketing at Allergan; and group VP, media at Publicis Health Media. In his new post, Veltre will continue to expand Deerfield’s media capabilities, deepen integration across the agency’s full suite of marketing and communication services, and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics. “We have seen remarkable year-over-year expansion under his guidance, and as he steps into this newly created C-Suite role, we are incredibly excited for the future innovation and measurable impact his team will continue to deliver for our clients,” said Deerfield Group CEO Frank Burrell.

(L-R) Monica Day, Deanna Wisniewski, Sam Kasner

The Public Affairs Council brings on Monica Day as senior manager in its political affairs practice, Deanna Wisniewski as senior manager of communications and Sam Kasner as manager of events. Day, who most recently served as political affairs and grassroots specialist at the American Hospital Association, will will ensure members have access to timely political intelligence and campaign finance insights. Wisniewski, who was most recently senior manager of public affairs and communications at the American Waterways Operators, will advance the Council’s integrated communications strategy, enhance member engagement across digital and social channels and bolster media relations and executive communications. Kasner, previously events and development manager at the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, will lead the coordination and delivery of the Council’s more than 70 annual events and programs. “Each brings a unique mix of talent, perspective and drive that will strengthen our team and directly support our vision,” said Public Affairs Council president and CEO Nneka Chiazor.