Lena Peterson

Stagwell has named Lena Peterson chief brand and communications officer, reporting to CEO Mark Penn.

With more than 30 years of experience, Petersen is to strengthen Stagwell’s voice in the market, and position it on the cutting-edge of marketing and AI innovation.

Petersen joins Stagwell from Sugar23, where she was chief strategy & marketing officer.

She worked at United Talent Agency’s MediaLink (chief brand officer & managing director), Publicis Media’s Starcom MediaVest (EVP, global product and partnership) and Leo Burnett (VP, corporate communications).

Throughout her career, Petersen has earned a reputation for integrating strategic communications with creative storytelling, shaping narratives that drive business results and leave a lasting cultural impact.

Penn said Petersen “has a unique ability to create cultural moments by bringing unexpected partners and ideas into alignment, which will be instrumental in sharpening our brand and elevating our voice as we continue to grow.”

She succeeds Beth Sidhu, who is transitioning to the CEO spot at Stagwell’s SPORT BEACH operation.