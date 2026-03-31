Nickerson, which has locations in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, comes on board as agency of record for Smartify Media, a digital out-of-home advertising network specializing in digital windows and retail media displays. Nickerson will lead integrated marketing and communications efforts to support Smartify’s continued growth and positioning as a premium partner for digitization and monetization within the commercial real estate sector. As the company expands its footprint, strategic real estate and portfolio partnerships will serve as the foundation for a broader network effect. “We’re excited to partner with their team to elevate their story and accelerate their growth as they scale their innovative platform,” said Nickerson director of PR & media Shannon Mulaire.

Meyocks signs on to work with LoCo Lab, a company that provides tech solutions focused on enhancing efficiency, regulatory compliance and accountability across supply chains. The agency will conduct market research, develop brand strategy and create marketing materials that farmers engaged in the program will use to promote their products. Those efforts will be part of a pilot project, called Farmer-First, that is funded by an Advancing Markets for Producers grant and will support technical and marketing assistance for farmers who grow crops and livestock using farming practices recognized to improve soil health. “Meyocks is grounded with their experience and expertise, and they have a heart for sustainable ag efforts to help elevate our marketing.” said LoCo Lab founder and CEO Megan Matousek.

MZ Group is engaged to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets for ESS Tech, Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications. Chris Tyson, EVP & partner at MZ North America, along with director Larry Holub and senior associate Jack Greenberg, will advise ESS’s investor relations team in all facets of investor relations. Recognized by TIME as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies in March of 2026, ESS Tech says its products are key to meeting the increased energy demands created by such factors as AI data centers. “We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ to share our milestones with shareholders and the broader investment community in the weeks and months ahead." said ESS Tech CEO Drew Buckley.