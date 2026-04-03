The DC Lottery is looking for a firm to provide a full-range of advertising and marketing services to support brand awareness and the sale of game tickets.
DC Lottery Looks for Marketing Support
Fri., Apr. 10, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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