Lauren Pecchia

Lionsgate, which brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, promotes Laurel Pecchia to SVP, corporate communications. Before joining Lionsgate as VP, corporate communications in 2022, Pecchia was manager, corporate communications at William Morris Endeavor and an account executive at freuds. Earlier in her career, she handled publicity at CBS Films. Pecchia helps spearhead Lionsgate’s corporate media relations strategy and initiatives, executive communications, employee communications and preparation for quarterly Board of Directors presentations and earnings calls. “She combines a strong grasp of our fast-changing business environment with a remarkable work ethic, and she is well liked and highly regarded by her Lionsgate and media colleagues alike,” said Lionsgate chief communications officer Peter Wilkes.

Liza Burnett Fefferman

Anonymous Content, a New York-based film production and management company, recruits former Showtime/MTV executive vice president, Liza Burnett Fefferman as chief communications and marketing officer, a newly created position. Fefferman will build and lead a centralized communications and marketing organization across Anonymous Content’s divisions. three verticals. Her scope of work will include shaping and elevating the brand narrative, driving integrated marketing strategies and expanding global partnerships. “Liza is a force—so many trusted colleagues recommended her, and it became immediately clear why,” said Anonymous Content president and CEO Darren Walker. “She’s a big thinker, strategic powerhouse and exceptionally resolute in setting the highest bar.

Ryan Grab

Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing team owned by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, brings on Ryan Grab as VP, marketing and communications. Grab joins Legacy from Major League Volleyball, where he had been SVP, marketing & communications since 2023. Before that, he led communications for mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA. In his new post, Grab will oversee Legacy’s integrated marketing, digital, brand development and communications functions.