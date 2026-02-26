Mike Sitrick

Mike Sitrick has bought his firm Sitrick And Company back from RGP, the Dallas-based management consulting firm. He sold the strategic communications powerhouse for $43.4M in Oct. 2009.

Sitrick praised RGP for living up to its promise that he would have the ultimate responsibility for the strategy, direction, management and operation of his firm. "Their new management wanted to concentrate on their core business, offered to sell me back the business, and I agreed."

In a message to RGP team members, CEO Roger Carlile called S&C “a strong business with a talented team and a distinct identity in the market. Returning it to its leadership is the right outcome for the business, for its clients, for RGP.”

The deal is expected to close within 45 days.

Carlile noted that the S&C divestiture is part of a broader transformation to simplify RGP’s structure. He will concentrate future investments in the services and client relationships where it delivers the greatest impact.

RGP posted a $24.5M nine-month loss on $345.9M revenues for the period ended Feb. 28.